A man has died and two others have been seriously injured after a five-vehicle crash in Essex.

Police were called around 9.30pm on Saturday 3 September to reports of a collision in London Road in Kelvedon.

A man in his 30’s was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were seriously injured, one of whom is in a life-threatening condition at hospital.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place while police investigate.

Inspector Mark Fraser, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“This is a complex and tragic incident and my thoughts are with all those involved.

“My team are working hard to establish what led up to the incident.

“This collision took place on a busy main road and I believe there will be a number of people who will have seen what happened or have CCTV, door bell or dash cam footage.

“I need to you to come forward and talk to us.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know