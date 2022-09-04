Play Brightcove video

A pilot for the East Anglian Air ambulance has completed a gruelling three marathons in less than 48 hours to raise money for the life-saving charity.

Eduardo Prato set off from Cambridge Airport around 7.15am on Saturday 3 September and ran all the way to their headquarters at Norwich Airport, arriving just after 3pm the next day.

The helicopter crews working on the East Anglian Air Ambulance fly an average of eight missions each day but the service relies on public donations to continue operating.

That's why Eduardo Prato decided to take on the challenge of running the ultra-marathon.

He's aiming to raise £14,000, that's the equivalent of four missions for the air ambulance.

For part of his marathon Eduardo was joined by Laura Bird, who was flown to hospital by the air ambulance after being in an accident Credit: ITV News Anglia.

The marathon marks the start of Air Ambulance Week 2022, a national awareness raising week for all UK air ambulances.

His route saw him visit the helipads at Addenbrooke's Hospital, West Suffolk Hospital and Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital where he frequently lands when flying with the air ambulance.

A delighted Eduardo having completed his ultra-marathon. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"It is a privilege to be a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance" said Eduardo.

"I see first-hand the vital life-saving work the charity does.

"EAAA is a charity that is funded almost entirely by its supporters, so fundraising and donations are incredibly important to ensure the crew can continue to deliver 24/7 life-saving care by air and road in the region."

