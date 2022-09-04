Play Brightcove video

Watch Rob Setchell's report on the UK's "smallest off-licence"

An off-licence dubbed the "smallest in the country" has started trading from a traditional telephone box in the historic heart of Norwich.

Saul Press has rented the Grade II listed red phone box in Tombland and turned it into The Beer Hatch, stocking dozens of local brews.

The father-of-two hopes it will be a hit - despite the fact its customers can't fit inside it.

He said: "I saw it and I thought; why not? It's a nice idea, it's a bit quirky. People that know me know I'm a little bit quirky.

"I thought it would either be the best idea I've had or the worst idea I've had - so we'll wait and see!"

Mr Press, 39, started delivering beer on his bike during lockdown and selling it at local markets.

Now he is hoping punters will visit his slimmed-down start-up after securing a licence allowing him to trade from 9am-7pm.

He is currently working on the electrics so he can install a fridge.

The offbeat off-licence is the latest new use for the region's old phone boxes, which have been transformed by councils and communities into everything from tourist information points to little libraries and cosy coffee shops.

"There's some really amazing, different, quirky things in Norwich," said Mr Press.

"I think that is what Norwich is about - so many amazing little quirky shops and bars that are just trying to do something different, not just the normal run of the mill stuff."

The phone box next to The Beer Hatch remains in use for calls. Mr Press said he had no plans to "knock through" and expand.

"It wouldn't be the smallest if I had two phone boxes," he said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.