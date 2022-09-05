The westbound A47 has been closed near Norwich after a serious crash between a lorry and a pedestrian.

It happened between Easton and Longwater to the west of the city on Monday afternoon.

Police were called just before 1pm and warned at 1.50pm that the road was not expected to be open "for some time".

The eastbound road reopened at about 3.40pm but the westbound carriageway remained closed.

Police said: "The road will remain closed for a number of hours while an investigation into the collision takes place.

"Delays are expected and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible."

Emergency services are currently on scene.

National Highways said at 3.40pm: "Traffic is currently being diverted via local roads

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

