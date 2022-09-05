Biker caught speeding at almost 150mph with no licence and no insurance

A biker in Suffolk was caught riding at almost 150 mph with no licence or insurance in Suffolk.

Police tweeted a picture of the bike which they confiscated on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds yesterday.

Norfolk and Suffolk road policing team stopped the biker after he was recorded riding at 147 mph - more than double the speed limit for the road.

Checks then revealed that the rider only had a provisional licence and so was not legally allowed to ride the bike.

The blue motorcycle was seized by police at the scene.