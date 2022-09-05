Twelve-year-old Nandi Bushell added another accolade to her glittering CV as she performed with Foo Fighters at the memorial gig for the late Taylor Hawkins.

She took the place of the late drummer who died in earlier this year, performing the Foo Fighters classic "Learn to Fly."

Nandi, from Ipswich, has become well known for her drumming skills and has appeared in TV adverts and various shows with millions of followers online.

She also performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Nandi said: "It happened! It was epic! Thank you so much Foo Fighters! I had the best night ever jamming with you at The Forum! Thank you so much Mr Grohl and Taylor!"

The Foo Fighters were joined by Sir Paul McCartney at a special tribute concert for the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

There were tears, cheers and heartfelt tributes from a host of rock legends as thousands of fans gathered in honour of Hawkins, who was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

In the video of Nandi's performance, her dad can be heard screaming his support.

Grohl grew tearful on stage as he paid tribute to Hawkins.

Before introducing his daughter, Violet Grohl, and British musician Mark Ronson, Grohl said: “When we first started talking about putting something together for Taylor, we sat down and we said even if it’s his closest friends, that’s like 100 f****** musicians.

“Because Taylor loved to jam and record with anybody and everybody. He loved to play music every day. And there aren’t too many people that he’s never jammed with.

The tribute concert to the late Taylor Hawkins featured artists from around the world Credit: PA

“So this collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and we’re all connected here today by that one guy.

“Bringing musicians that have never met, musicians that have never played together, all in one place, at one time, with all of you beautiful people to make noise for Taylor Hawkins.”

The London show will be followed by a second concert on 27 September at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with acts such as Alanis Morissette and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers on the bill.

