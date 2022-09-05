A father-and-son duo pulled an imitation gun and a knife on a 69-year-old woman and police officers during a row over dustbins, a court heard.

Christy Burke and his father Dermot Burke had been involved in a dispute with their female neighbour in Wisbech before confronting another man, 54, before all of them ended in a tussle on the ground, said police.

A friend of the neighbour intervened when Christy Burke became extremely angry. He went inside his father's home and came back with an imitation gun which he pointed at the man.

Dermot Burke then went to the door of the 54-year-old wearing a mask, armed with a knife, and tried to remove the video doorbell.

Police later identified him using footage which clearly showed his upper arm tattoos.

Both admitted possession of an imitation firearm at Cambridge Crown Court and will be sentenced later this month.

The knife was captured on video doorbell footage Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

When armed officers arrived, Christy Burke surrendered but his father refused to follow orders and became aggressive.

After a stand-off and throwing planks of wood towards officers, Dermot Burke appeared near the back door with an imitation gun in his hand.

Officers reacted by throwing a stun grenade into the home in order to disarm Dermot Burke and arrest him.

The weapon used by both men was recovered and later found to be a gas-powered BB pistol.

The pair appeared at Cambridge Crown Court last week where Christy Burke, of Victoria Road, Wisbech, admitted being in possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Dermot Burke, of Perry Road, Leverington, Wisbech, admitted the same charge, as well as being in possession of a knife in a public place.

They will both be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on 27 September.

Det Con Matt Pope said: "This was a relatively low-level neighbour dispute which got completely out of hand due to the Burkes both being highly intoxicated.

"Christy armed himself with the weapon – which to an untrained eye, or from a distance, looks like a viable firearm – with the intention of intimidating the man, causing him to fear for his life."