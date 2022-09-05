As Liz Truss arrived in Westminster in 2010, along with 150 new Conservative MPs from across the country, colleagues of hers say her ambition was clear: she wanted to become prime minister.

One colleague from the East of England, choosing to remain anonymous, described her as "formidably ambitious".

In 12 years, Liz Truss has gone from calling for improvements to the the local road and rail networks in the East, to campaigning for better childcare.

On 4 September 2012 she joined government as a junior education minister, and two years later became the youngest female cabinet minister since Margaret Thatcher.

Since then she has held a number of government jobs and is the only minister who has been continuously in the cabinet since that date.

Liz Truss, canvassing in the village of West Walton, in Norfolk, during the 2010 election Credit: PA

Her rise after being elected in 2010 was rapid.

The class of 2010 produced many household names: Matt Hancock, Priti Patel, Therese Coffey and Andrea Leadsom have all held jobs at the top of government, and some have campaigned unsuccessfully to become the Conservatives leader.

And those who were elected with her said her desire to get to Number 10 was obvious.

They say she was the "most ambitious MP to be elected in 2010" and that there was "no secret of her aim to be PM".

She's been seen by some as a rising star since her election, but others would say that her rise was not something they'd have predicted.

The South West Norfolk MP has insisted throughout the summer-long leadership battle that she is not complacent about the result, despite having been the long-time favourite.

But the odds and polling suggest that 10 years and one day after she first entered government, Liz Truss now stands on the brink of entering Number 10.

