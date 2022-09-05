An 81-year-old grandfather has reportedly been left with bloody injuries and bruises after police went to the wrong address to investigate reports of a disturbance in the early hours of Friday morning.

Two uniformed officers appeared at the man's house in Potton in Bedfordshire at around 5am.

Bedfordshire Police have since said that the elderly man grabbed a wooden object and there was an altercation that left a police officer with a cut to the face.

He was then arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker.

The elderly man's granddaughter, Kayla, has tweeted photographs of her grandfather's arms after the arrest that show deep bloody wounds and bruises to his arms.

On Twitter, granddaughter Kayla said: "My 81 year old grandad having been arrested because Bedfordshire Police got the wrong address...

"...He was terrified, ill and it took ten officers and six vehicles to arrest him.

"Maybe his heart attack gave him superpowers?

"He's in the cells, confused and bruised trying to defend himself."

The man's granddaughter said he was left 'terrified' after the arrest Credit: Twitter/@Kayla81434876

In a video posted on social media, the man's son can be heard saying: "He's my Dad, he's 81-years-old, he has Alzheimer's, he's had two strokes." The video shows the elderly man in handcuffs being escorted into the back of a police van.

Bedfordshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over the incident.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Bedfordshire Police said: "Two uniformed officers responding to reports of a disturbance in Potton at around 5am on Friday initially approached the wrong address by mistake."As they walked away from the property, they were approached in the street by a resident holding a wooden implement.

"The two officers at the scene called for backup and several other units attended for support. All of these officers were in full uniform and marked police vehicles.

"Before further units arrived, an altercation ensued where one of our officers tried to take the wooden implement from the resident, during which she sustained a cut to her face."A man in his 80s was arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker.

"He was taken into custody for a brief period and has since been released under investigation, while we assess the evidence.

Detective Chief Superintendent Julie Henderson from Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand the concerns regarding this incident and are carrying out our own internal review.“We have also voluntarily referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for full openness and transparency and to ascertain if there is any learning to be taken forward.“Over the coming days the welfare of all those involved will be our primary concern.”

Police later tweeted to clarify that the wooden object was not a walking stick, but something similar in size and shape to a rounders bat - although they also confirmed it was not a rounders bat.

