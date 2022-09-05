Detectives investigating the discovery of human remains dumped in a river in bin bags have traced two potential witnesses, following a CCTV appeal.

The appeal to help identify the people seen in the image was made around the two year anniversary of the discovery in the River Stour in August 2020.

Suffolk police said they had now spoken to the man and woman in the CCTV image - who have helped with their inquiries - but they are continuing to appeal for more information from the public.

Officers are asking for anyone who has concerns about a male relative, friend or colleague in their late 50s or early 60s, who they have not seen or heard from between 2008 and 2012 to contact them.

Police at the scene of the discovery of human remains, August 2020. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The remains of the unidentified man were found near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge on August 27, 2020.

The identity of the adult male is still unknown after a Home Office post-mortem examination was not able to establish a cause of death or identity.

Forensic tests have been taking place since the discovery two years ago, to build a profile of the victim and establish a time of death.

So far, detectives believe the man died between 2008 and 2012.

He was white and North European, approximately 5ft 9in tall with a muscular or athletic build and would have probably been in his late 50s to early 60s, say police.

Speaking as the CCTV image was released, Det Supt Mike Brown said: “We remain fully committed to solving this complex case and obtaining justice for the victim and any family he may have had.

“As we have said from the beginning, this is a very long process and when we get initial results back they very often then need to be subjected to further tests, however we continue to learn more about the victim as we go along," he added.

Police searching the River Stour in Sudbury. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In May 2021, a 26-year-old man from Sudbury was arrested in connection with the inquiry, but he faces no further action at this time, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police online or on 101.

