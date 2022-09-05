A child and a woman have died after a car was found sunk in a pond near an airbase.

A member of the public alerted police to a vehicle in the water near RAF Wittering in Cambridgeshire at about 6.20pm on Saturday.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene on Old Oundle Road, to the back of the base, and pulled a woman and child from the blue Ford Focus.

The boy was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment, but later died, while the woman died at the scene.

Police say they do not know at this stage how long the car had been in the water.

The age of the child has not been revealed while formal identification procedures are carried out.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101 or online, quoting 414 of 3 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know