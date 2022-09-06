A fly-tipper who dumped a large amount of rubble, bags and plastic buckets was caught on covert cameras.

Tani Ismaili was using a company vehicle to offload the rubbish in February 2022

Environmental Officers found the waste dumped by the roadside at Flamstead in Hertfordshire.

Undercover cameras showed two men unloading waste from a van. Officers traced the van to a company in Luton and found Ismaili had been using it outside working hours at the time the rubbish was dumped.

Ismaili of Montgomery Grove, Dunstable, who prosecuted by Dacorum Council, admitted unauthorised deposit of controlled waste.

He was ordered to pay a total of £2,566.36 including a fine of £800, full costs of £1,686.36 and a victim surcharge of £80 by magistrates in St Albans.

Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Communities said: “This prosecution shows the full consequences of being involved in a fly-tipping incident.

"Our Environmental Enforcement Officers have shown how thoroughly they investigate all incidents of fly-tipping as part of our zero-tolerance approach to environmental crime.”

