A woman's been bitten by a man who also tried to strangle her.

The victim, who is in her 20s, and a man parked their white BMW in a car park and walked into nearby fields at around 7pm on August 24th.

Members of public tried to help the victim, including a man with a beige-coloured dog.

It happened on William Hill Drive at Bierton near Aylesbury and officers from Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses.

PC Natalie Hall, based at Aylesbury police station, said: ““In particular, I want to speak to the members of public that tried to assist the victim. “There was an older white man with a beige dog and two members of public that assisted while the victim was going towards her vehicle in the car park.

