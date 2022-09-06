A mother and her son who died after their car sank into a pond have been named by police.

Vivien Radocz, 28, and her eight-year-old son Milan were discovered in the vehicle near the RAF Wittering air base in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

Police said they were unsure how long the car had been in the water, and issued a renewed appeal for witnesses in a bid to find out how the car ended up submerged.

Ms Radocz, of Churchill Road in Stamford, Lincolnshire, died at the scene. Her son was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment but later died.

The blue Ford Focus was spotted in a pond near the Old Oundle Road by a passing member of the public, who raised the alarm at about 6.20pm on Saturday.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended and pulled Ms Radocz and her son from the car.

The road passes the back of the RAF Wittering air base and connects the A47 with the A1.

Police do not know how long the car had been in the water. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The scene of the crash is near a right-angle turn, and a tree and vegetation has been damaged between the road and the pond.

Temporary fencing has been installed around the pond, after the concrete posts and chain-link fence which had been there was damaged in the crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101 or online, quoting 414 of 3 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know