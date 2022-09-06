Police have launched a search for a thief who snatched a tiny pug puppy.

The eight-week-old female pug-Pekingese puppy was stolen from business premises in Wisbech in Cambridgeshire at around 12.20pm on Tuesday.

Officers say they are looking for a suspect described as a white female, aged between 20 and 30, with brown hair.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black vest top and a baseball cap, and is believed to have left the scene in a silver Kia C'eed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact PC Felicity Stamp at Kings Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/69365/22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

