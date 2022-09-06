A teacher charged with murdering a man whose body was found buried in her back garden has had her trial postponed until later in the year.

Fiona Beal, denies murdering Nicholas Billingham, 42, between October 30 and November 10 last year.

Her trial had been due to start at Northampton Crown Court next week but on Tuesday Judge Adrienne Lucking QC postponed the trial, after hearing submissions from prosecutor Peter Joyce QC.

Beal, 48, pleaded not guilty to murder in August.

Wearing a blue hoodie and round-rimmed glasses, she spoke only to confirm her name during her latest appearance in court, which lasted for 13 minutes.

Mr Billingham’s body was found in March behind a house in Moore Street in the Kingsley area of Northampton, after a police search.

A post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Forensic officers enter the property with a police dog Credit: Jacob King/PA

Judge Lucking told Beal, of Moore Street, that she would be notified of a new trial date before a further mention hearing, likely to take place in December.

The judge told Beal: “I have received a note jointly prepared by both the prosecution and the defence.

“I am entirely satisfied that both the prosecution and the defence are not ready for trial at this stage and no blame is attached to either side.

“I will vacate the trial date. In the meantime you will remain in custody.”

In a tribute to Mr Billingham previously released on behalf of his family by Northamptonshire Police, they said: “Our heart aches for Nick. He was a gorgeous little boy, and we have so many cherished memories of him growing up and were so proud of the man he became.

“He just got on with life, which has now been tragically cut short.

“Rest in peace, Nick. Until we meet again, sleep tight and remember all the good times we had together. We will love you always and forever.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know