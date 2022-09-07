The family of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash have paid tribute to him as a "kind, caring, selfless person".

Harley Wilford, 24, died in a collision in North Elmham in Norfolk on 21 August.

It happened on the B1110 Dereham Road, near the junction with the B1145 Back Lane at 8.36pm, when his black Yamaha motorbike crashed with a grey Citroen Dispatch van.

Following the opening of an inquest into his death on Wednesday, his family said: “Harley was a kind, caring selfless person who always went above and beyond to help people.

"He had a passion for motorbikes and loved fixing up bikes with his friends.

"He was a well-loved son, brother, uncle and boyfriend. He was taken far too young and will be truly missed.

"Rest in peace Harley, until we meet again.”

The inquest will conclude at a later date.

The driver of the van was arrested and questioned over the incident.

