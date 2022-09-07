Jurors have retired to consider their verdict in the case of an 18-year-old accused of murdering a student outside a college.

Justice Will-Mamah stabbed Ahmednur Nuur, 16, in the back in February near Milton Keynes College.

He admits he killed Ahmednur, an A-level student at Walton High School in Milton Keynes, but denies murder and possessing a knife.

In their closing speeches, defence lawyers called Amnednur's death "senseless and tragic", but said that during the trial there had been an "elephant in the room" with no one from the group Nur was with able to explain why they were there, and why they were looking for Will-Mamah.

They argued that the group were "clearly up to no good" and that Will-Mamah had been targeted and overpowered. He believed that he himself had been stabbed, jurors were told.

Responding, the prosecution said Will-Mamah went to the confrontation "deliberately armed."

They referred back to a witness testimony that said they heard Will-Mamah shout: "I've shanked you and what?"

The jury at Luton Crown Court retired to consider their verdict on Tuesday.