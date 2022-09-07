She is one of the most famous second-home owners in the world.

And, like so many others, the Queen clearly does not like to see her under-used properties sitting around doing nothing.

Instead she - or possibly her people - have decided to offer up a cottage on her beloved Sandringham estate on holiday-rental site Airbnb.

Garden House is the former home of Her Majesty's head gardener and is described as a "charming hideaway" whose "gardens are a sheer delight and provide a superb setting for this idyllic house".

The picture-postcard cottage on the Sandringham estate which is available to rent on Airbnb. Credit: Airbnb / Norfolk Hideaways

The rental listing says it is the closest estate property to Sandringham House itself, the Queen's country retreat in Norfolk, and boasts eclectic furnishings from the Royal Collection, adding that "all the furniture and pictures were once housed in a royal residence".

The four-bedroomed, two-bathroomed cottage has some dates free next month but is not available over the festive period when the monarch traditionally spends several weeks in the county.

It can be rented for a minimum of three days with rates starting at around £240 a night. A three-night weekend stay in November will set you back just over £1,000, averaging £354 a night.

The post, by Norfolk Hideaways, sells the area well, highlighting its easy access to the north Norfolk and family-friendly activities.

"Within easy walking distance of the Sandringham Visitors’ Centre and the Sandringham Café and Coffee Shop, guests are able to enjoy a stroll around the country park, with over 200 hectares to enjoy in all," the listing says.

Not a bad view from Garden House's "morning room" on the Sandringham Estate. Credit: Airbnb / Norfolk Hideaways

"Children will love all the free space to roam as well as the large adventure play area. The estate also has the Sandringham Exhibition and Transport Museum, which is home to the largest collection of royal vehicles in any one place, including the first motor car ever owned by a member of the Royal Family.

"With all this on the doorstep, you may forget that you are only a short drive to the stunning north Norfolk beaches, an area surrounded by beautiful, poppy-rich meadows, fields of lavender, quiet lanes ideal for walking and cycling plus many quintessential English villages, complete with pubs and duck ponds!"

It is not the first time the Queen has offered up her extra properties to holidaymakers.

Several cottages on the Balmoral estate are already available to rent through the estate's own website.

