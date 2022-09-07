Play Brightcove video

Listen to the 999 call in which Rebecca Searing tells police "I've just stabbed my husband twice"

The chilling moment a nurse told a 999 operator she had stabbed her husband in the stomach has been released by police as she was jailed for 17 years for his murder.

Rebecca Searing attacked 57-year-old Paul Searing while he lay in bed at their home in Ryecroft, Harlow, in the early hours of 12 February.

As he bled to death, the 52-year-old called 999 to ask for help from paramedics and "the police to arrest me".

She was found guilty of murdering Mr Searing following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court and was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 17 years.

In a recording released by Essex Police, Searing can be heard telling the call operator what she had done.

"I've just stabbed my husband twice," she said.

When the operator hesitated and asked her to "tell me again" she responded: "You heard. I've stabbed my husband twice."

Paul Searing was stabbed to death by his wife as he lay in bed at their home in Harlow, Essex. Credit: Essex Police

As the call goes on, Searing is asked if her husband is awake.

"No, he's not really awake, mate," she said. "I think he's dying...

"You need to get the guys here now... the police to arrest me, and the EMS. I need the cops here now.

"I think I've killed him."

When officers attended and spoke to her about what happened, the nurse seemingly admitted attacking Mr Searing, telling them: "I can’t believe I’ve just done this" and "I will go down for this".A blood stained knife was found at the address.During her trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, the jury heard she had asked one officer while in custody: "I am gonna get 25 years for this, aren’t I?"

Searing admitted manslaughter but had denied murder.

Police at the scene in Ryecroft in Harlow. Credit: Essex Police

The court heard the couple had been in an "unhappy" marriage with accusations of domestic abuse on both sides. Both had drank heavily and police had been called to the address several times before the killing.

Searing had claimed the alleged abuse she suffered by her husband was happening monthly, with the lockdown caused by the Covid pandemic exacerbating matters.

Searing had told the court: "The last thing I recall is Paul saying I'm hopeless and useless.

"I don't recall calling 999, I don't recall stabbing him and I don't recall any argument or me feeling scared."

Following the sentencing, Det Insp Lydia George, of Essex Police, said: "While this does not bring Paul back, I hope that today’s sentence can provide his family with some justice and they can begin to re-build their lives.

"Rebecca Searing took Paul’s life in a moment of extreme violence."This case highlights how quickly incidents of domestic violence can escalate and how serious the consequences can be.

"Rebecca Searing now has a significant amount of time in prison to reflect on her actions."

