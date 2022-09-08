Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray was at the grand opening

A playground costing more than £500,000 has been opened at a special school in Ipswich thanks to Ed Sheeran and his celebrity friends.

The Suffolk star helped raise the money through his Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction two years ago.

David Beckham and Usain Bolt were among the stars who donated lots.

The hand-written lyrics to Ed's song Perfect also helped boost funds for the playground at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich.

A picture of Ed Sheeran on the side of the school building Credit: ITV Anglia

The new playground has sensory play areas, beach huts, a light tunnel, wildflower gardens and covered outdoor learning areas which will be enjoyed by children aged three to 16 with physical, medical, sensory needs or learning difficulties.

Gina Long, founder of the Geewhiz Charity, thanked generous community support and Ed Sheeran and his parents for making it happen.

"It's just overwhelmingly wonderful," she said. "It's a creative, magical space for the children."

Helen MacDonald from the school said: "I think we are going to have problems getting the children back in for lessons and I wouldn't blame them."

A child exploring one of the new adventure areas Credit: ITV Anglia

