A three-year-old girl has died and her parents have been left with serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree.

Ada Louise Margaret Bovair from Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire was travelling in a Volvo XC60 with her mother and father on the A14 at Bar Hill on Sunday, 28 August.

The crash happened just before 11am on the westbound carriageway and the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Ada suffered serious injuries and died on 2 September.

Her mother, who was driving, and father, who was a front seat passenger, remain in hospital.

Her mother is in a critical but stable condition and her father has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it, are urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police online via web chat or call 101 quoting reference 182 of 28 August.

