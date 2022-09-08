A 17-year-old boy who stabbed a teenager to death can be named for the first time.

Dylan Holliday, 16, was stabbed 13 times in an underpass in Shelley Road, Wellingborough on 5 August last year and died in hospital shortly afterwards.

After a four-week trial at Coventry Crown Court, the jury convicted Jamal Waddell, 17, of Dylan Holliday's manslaughter.

On Wednesday, the judge lifted reporting restrictions to allow Waddell's name to be published.

At Northampton Crown Court, Waddell was sentenced to 16 years, with 12 in custody and four on licence.

The court heard that Dylan and two of his friends were approached by two other boys on the night of his death.

Dylan Holliday. Credit: Family photo.

Dylan was then stabbed 13 times, with one of his friends also receiving stab wounds.

A second 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found not guilty of killing Dylan, but guilty of grievous bodily harm.

Waddell was also found guilty of grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The second 17-year-old boy convicted of GBH was given a 12-month Youth Rehabilitation Order.

Det Supt Joe Banfield said: “No sentence will bring Dylan Holliday back and I know today will bring little comfort to his family who still painfully feel his loss.

“Dylan’s death had a huge impact on the local community in Wellingborough and it is such a tragedy that a boy with his whole life ahead of him had it cut short in this way.

“Sadly, this case once again demonstrates the danger of knives and Northamptonshire Police will continue to work relentlessly to remove these deadly weapons from our streets.

“While today has seen a young man sent to prison for this offence, there really are no winners in this case, and my thoughts will remain with Dylan’s family and friends who miss him immensely.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know