Throughout her life, Sandringham was the Queen's royal retreat - a holiday hideaway where she escaped the spotlight.

Sandringham House in Norfolk was a place where she spent childhood years, watched her own children grow up, and spent many a Christmas Day lunch with her family.

But she also became a part of the community - attending church services for Christmas Day, Easter, christenings and more, and attending meetings of the Women's Institute whenever she visited.

The estate holds an established place in royal history, being where the previous two monarchs died, and the location from which the Queen made her first Christmas Day speech to the nation.

ITV News looks back through the happy years the Queen spent at Sandringham.

The Queen, Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret all heavily veiled, leave Sandringham following the death of King George VI. Credit: PA

11 February 1952: Following the death of King George VI on 6 February 1952, Britain's new Queen is pictured leaving Sandringham with the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret five days later.

They were leaving for Wolferton Station, near Sandringham, to travel with the King's body to London.

She was proclaimed Queen Elizabeth II at the age of just 25.

The Queen's traditional Christmas day broadcast was televised for the first time in 1957 from Sandringham. Credit: PA

25 December 1957: History is made as the Queen makes the first ever televised Christmas Day speech to her people.

She was speaking from the Long Library at Sandringham, where the Royal family was gathered for Christmas.

Photographs of her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne along with Christmas cards could be seen on her desk.

It was the 25th anniversary of the first radio message to the Commonwealth by her grandfather, King George V.

The Royal Family walking back from a church service at Sandringham in 1969. Credit: PA

1 April 1969: The Royal Family walk back from a church service at Sandringham.

A 20-year-old Prince Charles, the Queen's heir, walks alongside the Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh posing at Sandringham House to mark the 30th anniversary of her accession to the throne. Credit: PA

6 February 1982: 30 years after the Queen's accession to the throne, she poses with the Duke of Edinburgh in the grounds of Sandringham House to mark the anniversary.

The Queen Mother, alongside the Queen, is presented with a bouquet after attending a Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church. Credit: PA

25 December 1991: Almost a decade later, The Queen has some new members of the Royal Family.

Pictured alongside her on the 1991 Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church are Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Queen Mother is presented with a bouquet as the Queen wears a festive red dress.

The Queen Mother on her 96th birthday, with the Queen, at Sandringham church. Credit: John Stillwell/PA

4 August 1996: Celebrating the Queen Mother's 96th birthday, the Queen is pictured at Sandringham church with Princess Margaret, Viscount Linley and his wife Serena, and the church's vicar.

Queen Elizabeth II at West Newton Church near Sandringham in February 2000. Credit: PA

6 February 2000: The Queen thanks well wishers at West Newton Church near Sandringham for their concern towards the Queen Mother.

The Queen Mother had recently had a cold, and concerns had grown over her health. She would live for almost another two years.

The Queen plants an oak tree in the grounds of her Sandringham Estate as part of a fundraising initiative with Norwich Cathedral in 2006. Credit: Chris Radburn/Rota/PA

1 January 2006: The Queen plants an oak tree in the grounds of her Sandringham Estate as part of a fund raising initiative with Norwich Cathedral, after attending the Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the estate.

Queen Elizabeth II plants a tree in the Diamond Jubilee Wood on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to mark her Diamond Jubilee. Credit: PA

3 February 2012: Six years later, the Queen is pictured planting another tree - this time to mark her Diamond Jubilee.

The tree was planted in the Diamond Jubilee Wood on the Sandringham Estate.

The Queen meets guests during a garden party in honour of her Diamond Jubilee at the Sandringham Estate. Credit: PA

12 June 2012: Later on in the year the Queen's Diamond Jubilee is celebrated nationally, including at the Sandringham Estate.

Here, the Queen meets guests during a garden party.

A decade later, the Queen would be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham as Princess Charlotte was christened. Credit: PA

5 July 2015: The Queen celebrates welcoming another member to the Royal Family at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's second child Princess Charlotte was christened in front of the Queen.

The Cambridge's first-born and third-in-line heir to the throne Prince George is pictured alongside his great-grandmother.

The Queen after attending the 2019 Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church. Credit: PA

25 December 2019: The Queen attends her last Christmas Day church service in Sandringham and is pictured in red at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Queen's health would prevent her from attending another Christmas morning service.

The Queen cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the ballroom of Sandringham House. Credit: PA

5 February 2022: Celebrating the start of the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen cuts a cake during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House.

She was meeting with representatives from local community groups to celebrate her 70th year on the throne.