A bus driver has described how he learned about the Queen’s death through an urgent newsflash printed on his on-board ticket machine.

Zak Nelson was driving the last open top bus from Great Yarmouth to Hemsby in Norfolk when his machine began to deliver the message.

The 26-year-old pulled over at the next stop to read the ticket, which said: “Breaking News: HM Queen Elizabeth has passed away."

The bus ticket machine is connected to a central network and in emergencies can be used as as a safe way for bus drivers to receive diversion messages.

But this time, the announcement of the monarch's death was felt to be so momentous that First Eastern Counties used the system to communicate the news.

“It felt extremely strange,” said Mr Nelson of reading the message. “I got a tingling feeling. I stepped out of the cab, and turned the engine off.

Zak Nelson is a driver with First Eastern Counties. Credit: Zak Nelson

"I then told other passengers ‘I’m sorry to tell you but Her Majesty the Queen has died’”.

He added: “I requested a few minutes to pause and reflect and show my respects, and everyone [on board the bus] was more than happy."

He said the passengers on board were happy to join him in a few moments' reflection.

Mr Nelson described himself as a big supporter of the Royal family, having been to see them attend the Christmas Day service at the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

He said: “We haven’t seen a world without the Queen. It’s a day I’ve been dreading.

“We all had the feeling it was going to be sooner rather than later but it was still a shock.

"You wake up that morning thinking you’re doing a normal shift and then wake up to another world.”

After the initial shock, Mr Nelson said he and his friends planned to write personal messages to Her Majesty and leave them outside the gates of Sandringham.

