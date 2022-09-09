A double murder investigation has been launched after two bodies were found dead in a house.

Police were called to the Heath Estate, in the village of Great Waldingfield near Sudbury in Suffolk, just before 10am on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of two females, who both had stab wounds, as well as a seriously injured man who was detained and taken to hospital.

Police have not specified whether the two were girls or women, or their ages.

Officers believe that all three people involved knew each other.

Part of the street has been cordoned off by police. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"At this early stage of the investigation police believe that this is a contained incident and there is no wider threat to the community," said Suffolk Police.

Police also confirmed that post-mortems would take place on the two females over the coming days, while a gas leak that was also reported at the property has now been made safe.

Residents who were evacuated from their homes as a precaution have now been allowed to return.

Anyone with information should call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 37/57943/22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

