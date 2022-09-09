Books of condolence and public buildings have been opened across the East of England for people to pay their respects to the Queen, following her death on Thursday.

Many councils have opened books for people to record their memories of the monarch, as have other community areas such as churches and libraries.

The Queen's Sandringham Estate has become the focal point in the east, with mourners beginning to lay flowers within minutes of her death being confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Sandringham Estate

The Estate in Norfolk has now entered a period of official royal mourning.

People wishing to pay their respects can enter a one-way system via Double Lodges to visit the Norwich Gates.

Flowers have begun to build up at the Norwich gates at the Sandringham Estate. Credit: ITV News Anglia

All facilities at Sandringham have been closed until further notice.

On Friday morning, the collection of flowers had already begun to grow, with many people having travelled for hours to pay their respects to the monarch.

The Milton Keynes Rose

The Milton Keynes Rose was decorated with black ribbons on Thursday night and local people can visit to mourn and remember the Queen.

Milton Keynes was one of the last towns to become a city in the Queen's reign as part of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

The Parks Trust, which manages the public space, said: “The Parks Trust and Willen Lake joins the city, the nation and the world in expressing profound sadness at the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Everyone is invited to mourn the loss of Her Majesty at the Milton Keynes Rose.

"Flowers may also be laid there. Black ribbons have been placed around the monument."

Essex County Council

In Chelmsford, a book of condolence has been made available for people to write their private messages from lunchtime on Friday.

It will be at County Hall, outside the Council chamber.

Eddie Johnson, chairman of Essex Council, will be laying a wreath and signing the book of condolence at 2pm.

Norwich

People of all faiths can pay their respects at Norwich Cathedral and many churches across the Diocese of Norwich.

Norwich Cathedral. Credit: PA

At Norwich Cathedral, books of condolence can be signed, flowers laid and candles lit.

Flowers without plastic wrapping can be laid outside the entrance to the cathedral's Hostry building in the Upper Close.

Books of condolence can be signed in the cathedral's nave.

From Friday, the cathedral will be open from 7am until 8pm daily.

Flowers can also be laid at Peterborough Cathedral, and books of condolence are open at Chelmsford Cathedral, St Edmundsbury Cathedral and Ely Cathedral.

