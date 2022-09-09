Major events in the East cancelled in wake of Queen's death

Major events and celebrations have been postponed across the East of England in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sporting fixtures and community events were among the first to be cancelled, with many others in the balance as organisers make decisions ahead of the weekend.

Norwich City's match at Burnley in the EFL Championship on Friday night was one of the first cancellations, which was followed by the postponement of other EFL and Premier League games on Friday morning.

There is no obligation for fixtures and events to be cancelled, with the final decision being left to organising bodies.

A horse racing meeting at Chelmsford was first switched from Saturday to Sunday, and then later abandoned. There had been no racing scheduled at Newmarket, a town which had a strong link to the monarch through her love of the sport.

Also close to the Queen's heart in the East of England was the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The Living Heritage Game and Country Fair was meant to be taking place at Sandringham this weekend, but was cancelled following the Queen's death. All facilities at Sandringham have been closed until further notice.

Mourners arrive to lay flowers and pay their respects at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Mourners have been gathering at the estate's Norwich Gates to lay flowers and pay their respects.

Meanwhile in Essex, Colchester was set to officially become a city through a historic ceremony on Monday, but the event has now been postponed.

A Colchester Borough Council spokesperson confirmed it was as a mark of respect and a new date would be agreed "in due course".

And in Northampton, a celebration of the 1960s has been postponed.

It was due to take place on Saturday, but has been moved to Saturday 24 September "out of respect to Her Majesty", said Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District.

