The eyecatching displays of flowers at the gates of the Sandringham Estate show the scale of affection for the Queen - but it is the notes that reveal the depth.

From personal memories to poignant tributes, the cards and messages offer an insight into the grief felt by a west Norfolk community that the Queen herself was a part of.

They began to build on Thursday evening, and have continued throughout Friday, with even heavy rain not putting off people determined to show their respect to the country's longest-reigning sovereign.

The cards contain messages of deep gratitude, affection and admiration, remembrance and respect.

One, signed by Edwin and Maria, references the Queen's late husband Prince Philip, saying: "Sadly missed and never will be forgotten. Our lovely Queen, reunited with her Prince. Goodnight, God bless."

"Sadly missed, and never will be forgotten," read one note Credit: PA

The sentiment was echoed in many other cards, with a card signed by Jan and Neal adding: "In memory of our dear Queen. May you rest in peace now, together again with your beloved husband Philip forever. Thank you for your 70 years of service to us all."

A card signed by Sophie lamented the loss of the Queen, with a note of gratitude: "Thank you, Your Majesty. May you rest in peace and rise in glory. The world won't be the same without you. God Save the Queen."

Some cards referred to the monarch as "our Queen", reflecting the close bond that she had with people living in the community, where she was a frequent visitor and even a member of the local Women's Institute branch.

"Thank you Ma'am... You did your duty," read another note. Credit: PA

"Our Queen..." read another card. "You ruled with love and pride, gave hope and inspiration when hard and difficult times came to us all. It's a sad day for our nation and our people. We have lost our Queen."

Another note, signed by the Justice family, said simply: "Our hearts are broken. Our Queen will never be forgotten."

Others carried messages of thanks, citing the Queen as an inspiration or beacon of hope to the country.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know