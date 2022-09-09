A teenager who fatally stabbed a fleeing A-level student in the back has been convicted of manslaughter.

Justice Will-Mamah knifed 16-year-old Ahmednur Nuur when trouble broke out at lunchtime near Milton Keynes College in February.

The 18-year-old, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, was found not guilty of murder but found guilty by majority verdict of manslaughter and unanimously found guilty of possessing a knife.

Ahmednur was a Year 12 studying for his A-levels at Walton High School in the city. He and a friend went to the college at lunchtime on 11 February, where they met up with another group of youths.

Will-Mamah, who was studying for his A-levels at nearby St Paul’s Catholic School, did not know Ahmednur, but became involved in a fight with his group.

Luton Crown Court heard that after being put to the ground, Will-Mamah returned with a knife he had taken from another boy. After being struck on the forehead with a piece of concrete he was recorded on a resident’s CCTV going after the group.

Ahmednur, who is not thought to have thrown the concrete, was running away when he was stabbed in the left side of his back. He was not able to travel far and collapsed, said prosecutor Jane Osborne KC.

The stabbing happened outside Milton Keynes College. Credit: ITV News Anglia

One girl described the victim as the “weakest link” as the group ran off when they were threatened with a knife. She said he was the only member of the group whose face was not covered.

A Health Studies student at Milton Keynes College said she was looking out of a window on the first floor when she saw a group of boys “pushing and shoving”.

Another student said a boy had been stabbed, picked up her phone and rang 999 for the police and an ambulance.

The student said she ran outside to help and handed her phone to another person to relay messages to the ambulance control room. She said: “His eyes were open, but he was not responsive and not breathing.“

She said she asked for a defibrillator and delivered CPR until a police officer arrived.

“A police officer applied a bandage, which was very quickly soaked in blood. The paramedics then arrived,“ she said.

Another student, who had been sitting in a van having his lunch, said he saw a male running off holding a “large kitchen knife”. He described the scene as “absolute chaos.”

Paramedics were called, but Ahemednur died shortly afterwards. The stab wound had entered his back, travelled through his lung and entered his heart. He died from blood loss.

Judge Lynn Tayton KC adjourned sentence for a least six weeks for a probation report to be prepared. She remanded Will-Mamah in custody.

She told him: “The jury has found you guilty of serious offences. It is likely there is to be a substantial custodial sentence.“