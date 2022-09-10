Play Brightcove video

People in Norwich pay tribute to Her Majesty

Bells have tolled across the East of England as people turned out in their numbers to pay their respects to the Queen.

Outside Norwich's St Peter Mancroft church, dozens of people sheltered from the rain as the bells rang out across the city on the stroke of midday on Friday.

Many also took the opportunity to capture the historic moment on their camera phones, a symbol of just how much times have changed since the last monarch died in 1952.

The Church of England had sent out guidance to parish churches, chapels and cathedrals to encourage them to toll their bells on Friday lunchtime as a mark of respect for Her Majesty who was a devout Christian.

Cathedrals in Chelmsford and Peterborough also took part in the gesture which marked the end of the Queen's 70-year reign.

Graham and Mary Davies, and Diane Sheen, were among those to gather in Norwich on Friday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Husband and wife Graham and Mary Davies, aged 74 and 75, were among those to join the gathering in Norwich.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Mr and Mrs Davies described themselves as "staunch royalists" who "loved the Queen."

"She built our nation, she was a quiet, lovely lady who looked after our nation," Mr Davies said.

Mrs Davies added: "She could talk to everybody. She was everybody's Queen. She was wonderful."

Like Mr and Mrs Davies, Diane Sheen, 83, said she had come from a generation that would "always stand for the national anthem" having grown up in the early years of the Queen's record-breaking reign.

"I had to be here to honour the Queen. She'll be remembered as a dutiful, serving, caring human being who was the Queen of Great Britain," she said.

Bells also tolled at Chelmsford Cathedral - watch ITV News Anglia reporter Charlie Frost's video

The gathering in Norwich attracted people of all ages, including 10-year-old Jonny, who has only ever known a life with a Queen.

He said: "There hasn't been a different [monarch] in my lifetime, so it'll be very weird to have someone else as the King.

"I think that it's very weird that she's gone because she made a big impact on lots of different people's lives.

"She did the best she could to do everything for the people and she wasn't selfish.

"She was very kind and thankful."

