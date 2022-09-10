A man has been arrested by police investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter at a home near Sudbury in Suffolk.

A 44-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead at a house in the Heath Estate in the village of Great Waldingfield on Thursday morning.

Suffolk Police said they had received reports of concerns for safety for the occupants.

A 46-year-old man was also found with serious injuries and taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance.

He was arrested and remains in hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable.

A post mortem on Friday found the cause of death of the woman was pressure on the neck.

A post mortem for the girl is expected to take place next week.

A cordon in place at Great Waldingfield near Sudbury in Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The force said the three individuals were known to each other and described the incident as "contained", with no wider threat to the community.

Suffolk Police said it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because there had been "previous, but not recent" contact between the victim and the force.

Formal identification of the deceased has yet to take place.

A gas leak had been reported at the property, causing neighbouring homes to be evacuated, but the area has since been made safe.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anybody with any information to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 and quoting reference: 57943/22.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know