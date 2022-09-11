Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Claire McGlasson

The Queen's special connection with the military was celebrated at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, as thousands gathered for the Battle of Britain Airshow.

A minute's silence was held at the start of the weekend as spectators bowed their heads to remember the monarch who died on Thursday.

A single merlin engine performed a special fly-past in front of the crowds to end of the moment of reflection.

The museum took the decision to go ahead with the airshow after consultation with the government to give people the opportunity to gather together.

Adam Kendall from Imperial War Museum Duxford said: "The Battle of Britian Airshow is already a commemorative and reflective event for many of our visitors.

"So we thought it was appropriate to use this to mark the passing of Her Majesty the Queen."

The Queen at IMW Duxford, opening the American Air Museum in 1997 Credit: ITV ANGLIA

The Queen had a long connection with Duxford, opening the American Air Museum 25 years ago.

And this year there was a special addition to the museum's collection with the arrival of the BAe146 Queen's Flight, which used to carry the Monarch and other members of the Royal Family.

Over the weekend, it became a focal point for people to leave flowers and tributes to the Queen during their visit to Duxford.

The BAe146 Queen's Flight display was closed at Duxford as a mark of respect. Credit: ITV Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: