Charles III proclaimed King in towns and cities across the east

Crowds have gathered in towns and cities across the Anglia region to hear Charles III proclaimed King, following the death of the Queen.

The historic ceremonies began in the early afternoon and continued at different locations in the east throughout the day.

In Suffolk, the High Sherriff, Major Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, read the Proclamation of the Accession at Ipswich Town Hall.

A short service followed led by the Bishop of Ipswich and St Edmundsbury, The Rt Revd Martin Seeley.

Crowds gathered at Ipswich Town Hall to hear the proclamation Credit: ITV Anglia

Thousands of people attended the ceremony, where the national anthem was sung.

After the Proclamation was read in Ipswich, it was then heard in a further 23 locations across Suffolk.

In Norfolk, the proclamation was heard first at County Hall and then at Norwich's City Hall where crowds cheered, "God Save the King."

Listening was Leanne Trenerry, who had been setting up the vaccination centre at City Hall ready for the booster programme to start on Tuesday.

With her fellow vaccinators and volunteers, she had taken a break to gather in front of the steps and see the Lord Mayor of Norwich, Councillor Dr Kevin Maguire read the proclamation.

She said: “We work in the building so we thought it was a good opportunity to show our support for the new King.”

They stood together witnessing history.

Volunteers from Norwich's City Hall Vaccination Centre, waiting to hear the proclamation Credit: ITV Anglia

In Cambridgeshire, the Guild Hall was the focal point for the King's proclamation at 1pm and in Bedfordshire, it took place at Harpur Square.

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Jane Clifford, led the proceedings.

The Union Flag was flown at full mast ahead of the ceremony and later returned tohalf-mast, marking the start of the official mourning period.

Crowds gathered in Bedford for the proclamation Credit: ITV Anglia

