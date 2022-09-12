A 14-year-old cyclist has died after a crash involving a car.

The teenage girl was in a crash involving a silver Mini Cooper around 8.20pm on Saturday 10th September.

It happened on Oakington Road at Girton near Cambridge.

Paramedics treated the girl at the scene and she was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but she died from her injuries.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, wasn't hurt and remained at the scene of the crash.

Detective Inspector Garry Webb from the Serious Collision Unit at Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.

