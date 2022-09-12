The Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk said she was "blown away" by the "outpouring of love" for the Queen on a visit to Sandringham.

Lady Dannatt, the monarch's representative in the county, was speaking to people outside the gates of the Sandringham Estate.

Thousands of people have been descending on the royal retreat to lay flowers and pay their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lady Dannatt said: "Nothing can prepare you for quite the significance - so many bunches of flowers, so many people, such an outpouring of love for Her Majesty the Queen.

"This can only bode so well for the King, he will be moved by so many of the messages that I've been able to read."

Thousands of people have been laying flowers outside the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Lady Dannatt, who last met the Queen when she was at Sandringham in February, said the county was "very precious" to her.

"Prince Philip chose to spend most of his retirement here," said Lady Dannatt.

"It was a very special place, I think Balmoral was too, and I think she would have been equally happy to have died in either. Of course her father died here at Sandringham.

"She loved this place. It was unique, she would be able to reach it for a weekend if she needed respite from her duties.

"The people.. these local villages and communities loved her, and they served her so profoundly well.

"It was here at Sandringham that she and the Duke relaxed.

"Local people and her friends operated with such discretion so she could move freely and get a taste of normality, which is something she wasn't able to get anywhere else."

Thousands of people, and their dogs, have come to Sandringham to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Lady Dannatt has met the Queen on many occasions, but said there was one memory that stood out.

It was on a trip to Belfast with her husband General Lord Richard Dannatt to see the disbanding of a regiment, which the Queen was also attending.

The couple were desperate to get back home for their daughter Richenda's 18th birthday, but were stuck at the airport because of a fault with the plane.

Lady Dannatt said: "Before we knew what had happened there was a message from Her Majesty to say, if you get back here quickly we will give you a lift back to London.

"Eating cucumber sandwiches with Her Majesty and her ladies in waiting on her plane is a memory that I'll cherish forever."

A sea of flowers outside the gates of the Sandringham Estate. Credit: ITV News Anglia

