A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Colchester.

Emergency services were called to Distillery Lane at around 2am this morning (September 12) after a man suffered serious injuries.

The man was declared dead at the scene and a murder inquiry was launched by Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Police said no arrests have been made at this stage and officers remain at the scene in Distillery Lane which is partially shut.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock said: "We are working hard to establish what has occurred in the early hours of this morning. "So far, we have spoken to a number of residents who have been assisting us with our enquiries."We encourage anyone in the area, who may have witnessed anything suspicious last night into the early hours of this morning, to contact us.

“We also ask that anyone living in that proximity, who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage, to review it and contact us, to help us piece together what has happened.

"We will remain on scene and there is likely to be a high police presence in the area over the next couple of days."

Anyone with information can contact Essex Police on 101 or online at www.essex.police.uk/digital101 quoting incident 82 or 12 September.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on calling 0800 555 111.

