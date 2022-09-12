Play Brightcove video

Laura Wright reveals how she offered the Queen singing lessons

An opera singer from Suffolk has revealed how she offered the Queen singing lessons after the late Monarch "burst into song" at Buckingham Palace.

Soprano Laura Wright, 32, from Framsden, was speaking after her performance of God Save the King at The Oval on Saturday.

The singer said she had met the Queen on several occasions, but the time she remembered most was when she offered her singing lessons.

"I was invited to Buckingham Palace to meet some of the other people in the music industry during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations," said Ms Wright.

"When I spoke to Her Majesty, she actually burst into song!

"She started singing a part of the piece of music we'd been performing that was written for the Diamond Jubilee.

"She said, Laura you'd probably do a better job than me, and I said of course not Ma'am, I can offer you some singing lessons though!

"And these words came out of my mouth and I thought, this is the worst thing I can say."

Play Brightcove video

Laura Wright reveals what it was like to sing God Save the King at The Oval

The opera star also revealed how she had been booked to sing God Save the Queen at the England v South Africa test match at The Oval on Thursday, but it was called off because of the rain.

She then got a call just hours before the Saturday test match to sing God Save the King.

"When Saturday came, you could tell that the mood was very sombre," she said.

"I was singing the South African anthem acapella, so without any music, and then God Save the King.

"The first time I did it in the sound check, there was just silence and that silence sort of continued until the moment that it was performed live, so it was a very sombre occasion and one that I'll never forget."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know