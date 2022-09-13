The funeral service for Archie Battersbee has got under way in his home city, with mourners dressed in flashes of purple in memory of the 12-year-old.

Archie's body arrived at St Mary's Church in Prittlewell in Southend in a horse-drawn carriage shortly before the midday service.

The horses were dressed with plumes of purple feathers - a nod to the colour that Archie's friends, family and supporters adopted throughout their fight for his life.

Bells tolled as his silver coffin was carried into the church for the service, followed by a line of mourners - most dressed in black, with accessories of purple - led by Archie's mother Hollie Dance.

Archie's older brother Tom and father Paul Battersbee led the pallbearers.

Mourners gathered in St Mary's Church in Prittlewell, Southend. Credit: PA

During the service, mourners sang the hymns In Christ Alone and The Lord's My Shepherd, before memories of Archie were shared by friends from his gymnastics club, and his former primary school headteacher.

A video was played of Archie singing, before the church choir took over to sing the songs One Call Away and One Sweet Day.

Verity Adams from South Essex Gymnastics Club shared her memories of meeting Archie for the first time, as a toddler with " gorgeous eyes and bright blond hair". She said he had "the cheekiest smile I have ever seen" and that it was clear to see he was "made for gymnastics".

She said he "always had a smile on his face" and had shown "all of the courage, bravery and determination that he had shown in the past few months".

The order of service at the funeral of Archie Battersbee. Credit: PA

An address was also due to be made by his mother, before the singing of the final hymn, Amazing Grace.

Archie died in hospital on 6 August, after a months-long court battle over his life-support treatment. He had not regained consciousness after being found unconscious at home on 7 April.

A high court judge ruled that doctors could lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to the youngster in July. Doctors stopped treatment in early August after Archie's mother, Hollie Dance, and father, Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn Mr Justice Hayden's ruling.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he was brain-stem dead and said continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests.

Bosses at Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, asked a High Court judge to make decisions on what medical moves were in Archie's best interests.

Archie died in hospital on 6 August. Credit: Family photo

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know