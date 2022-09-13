A 14-year-old cyclist who died in a crash has been described by her family as a girl who "loved life".

Isla Cochrane was riding her bicycle in Oakington Road in Girton near Cambridge when she was in a crash with a silver Mini Cooper on Saturday evening.

Isla, of Lawrence Close, Girton, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but died of her injuries.

In a statement, Isla’s family said: "Isla loved life; she enjoyed so much - the outdoors, friendships, art, sewing, baking, hockey, mystery stories, codes, music, Scouts and so much more.

"We will always remember her kindness, unconstrained outlook and fantastic style.

"Her death has left a huge hole in our lives, and in those of her many friends.

"We will love and miss her always."

The scene of the crash in Girton, Cambridgeshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The driver of the car involved in the collision, a man in his 20s, was unhurt and remained at the scene.

Det Insp Garry Webb from the Serious Collision Unit appealed for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.

Witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting incident 443 of 10 September, or call 101.

