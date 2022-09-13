Holidaymakers have voiced their anger at being "thrown out" of Center Parcs resorts for 24 hours when they shut for the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Guests who were due to arrive on Monday 19 September have been told not to travel and should arrive on Tuesday instead, when the resorts will re-open.

Some guests have been left struggling to find alternative accommodation for the night or face having to drive home and return the following day.

Tracey Groome and her husband Vince, from Manchester, have been looking forward to their holiday at Center Parcs in Elveden Forest in Suffolk, for more than a year.

It is a chance for them to spend precious family time with their four children and two grand-children who are travelling from London and Northamptonshire.

They are arriving on Friday 16 September for a seven day break costing them around £2,500.

Mrs Groome said they were shocked and upset to receive an email today telling them they would need to leave the village at 10am on Monday, with no return until 10am on Tuesday.

"The village is a three-and-a-half hour drive for us, with two small children and two dogs!" said Mrs Groome.

"I am not sure where Center Parcs think we are going to go for that 24 hour period?

"We're trying to book hotels, but we're a large group with two dogs so it's proving difficult.

"We could fully understand the facilities and activities being closed for the period of the funeral, or even for the day, but to throw us out of the village!

"Their decision not only impacts our much-anticipated family holiday, but means we almost certainly cannot watch the funeral ourselves."

Center Parcs will close its UK villages for the Queen's funeral on Monday. Credit: Center Parcs

It is a similar story for Pat Stables from Chelmsford who was also due to arrive at Center Parcs in Elveden on Friday for a seven day break costing around £2,000.

Ms Stables said: "So that’s 10 adults, two children, one baby and two dogs out on our ears for 24 hours.

"We only live two hours away so not as bad as for some, but it’s an appalling decision.

"They’ve offered a 17% discount but it’s not about the money.

"This is my one holiday of the year and we’ve all had a rotten year and have really been looking forward to it."

A spokesperson for Center Parcs said: "Like many businesses we have taken the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday 19 September.

"This decision was taken as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

"We have contacted all the guests due to arrive on Monday 19th September and offered them a number of different options.

"Our villages will be open to welcome guests on Tuesday 20 September."

