A mother and daughter who died in a suspected double murder in Suffolk have been named locally as Jillu and Louise Nash.

The pair, aged 44 and 12, were found dead at a house in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield on Thursday.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of double murder and remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Detectives say it is a contained incident, with no wider threat to the community and all three individuals were known to each other.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death of the 44-year-old woman was pressure on the neck.

A mum and daughter were found dead in Great Waldingfield in Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A gas leak was reported at the property requiring neighbouring properties to be evacuated, but this was made safe and residents were allowed to return home.

Due to the fact that there had been previous (but not recent) contact between the victim and Suffolk Constabulary, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Detectives are appealing for anybody with any information to contact the Major Investigation Team, by either using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O05-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 57943/22.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

