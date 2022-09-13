A nurse has been struck off after impersonating a patient to get a tramadol prescription.

Blessing Kudzanyi Mupereki, from Hertfordshire, attempted to fool a GP practice and was convicted of fraud.

Kudzanyi Mupereki was initially suspended for two years in 2018 following the incident, but a recent review by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said that it was in the "wider public interest" that she be struck-off.

The NMC panel identified concerns of "repetition of the misconduct" and a "risk of unwarranted harm" to patients.

After being proven to have impersonated a patient in a bid to obtain a GP prescription for tramadol between 2015 and 2017, she was initially suspended for 12 months.

But following several other reviews and suspensions since 2018, the nurse will be struck off from 16 October, 2022.

A 12-month suspension order originally imposed in 2018 by a panel of the Fitness to Practise Committee (FtPC) was extended at a review in 2020, before a nine-month extension in December 2021.

The order is currently due to expire on October 16, 2022 when the strike off order comes into effect.

The NMC panel said: "The panel could not be satisfied that, specifically in terms of insight, Mrs Mupereki had reflected on how her actions had impacted upon patients, colleagues, the wider public or the nursing profession as a whole."

The panel claimed that there was a "risk of unwarranted harm" to patients in her care if she returned to unrestricted nursing practice.

The panel also felt there was "a real risk of repetition of the misconduct and caution/convictions" in the absence of new information relating to her health concerns.

