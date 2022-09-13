Police have stepped up patrols in an area of Colchester where a man died after suffering serious injuries.

Police launched a murder investigation after the death of the man in Distillery Lane early on Monday morning.

Officers have spoken to a number of people who are assisting them with their inquiries, but no arrests have been made.

Ch Insp Rob Huddleston said he was aware the incident had caused concern within the community and wanted to reassure residents.

“Thankfully, these incidents are extremely rare and do not show the Colchester community spirit that I know as district commander," he said.

“Over the weekend, we saw the community in Colchester coming together at various events to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen and to celebrate the King. These events showed the true spirit of Colchester.

“We work along with all our partners to ensure that Colchester is a safe place to live, work and visit.

"We will have policing presence in the Hythe area and indeed throughout the community in the coming days in order to reassure our residents.

“Those officers are there for you, so if anyone has concerns, please speak to them and they will be happy to help you.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has information on the incident but has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch."

You can get in contact by submitting a report online or calling Essex Police on 101. Please cite incident 82 of 12 September.

