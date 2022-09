Nearly 2,000 workers at Britain's busiest container port are set to stage a second strike later this month, as their dispute over pay continues.

The Port of Felixstowe said it had received notice from the Unite trade union of a further eight-day walkout due to run from 27 September to 5 October.

It follows similar action in August - the first strike to hit the port since 1989.

On a visit to the picket line in August, Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham warned that industrial action would be escalated if their request for a 10% increase in wages was not met.

In a statement on its website, the Port of Felixstowe said: “We are very disappointed that Unite has announced this further strike action at this time.

“The collective bargaining process has been exhausted and there is no prospect of agreement being reached with the union.

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham warned action would be escalated if the rise was not at least 10%. Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA

“The port is in the process of implementing the 2022 pay award of 7% plus £500 which is backdated to 1 January 2022.”

The strike action will coincide with a two-week walkout by workers at the port of Liverpool, from September 19 to October 3, in a row over pay.

Simon Geale, of supply chain specialists Proxima, has previously warned that if the dispute at Felixstowe continued into September it could cause “serious disruption”.

“The retailers in particular will be keeping an eye on this because the closer we get and the more we move into September, that’s when they start unloading for Christmas,” he said.

