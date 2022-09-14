Play Brightcove video

Mark Attanasio speaks to Norwich City FC about his hopes for the club

The owner of a Major League Baseball team in America has purchased a minority shareholding in Norwich City.

Mark Attanasio, 64, owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, has acquired the shares of long-serving director Michael Foulger, which is understood to be about 16% of the club.

The American businessman, who is the co-founder of Crescent Capital Group in Los Angeles, has also joined the Canaries' board of directors.

“It’s really exciting," said Mr Attanasio. "I feel that there are so many parallels between what we have at the Milwaukee Brewers and Norwich City.

"Both clubs have long-time, passionate family ownership and a community that is really attached to the team.

“I’ve been out to the city and spent time around the club and the energy was intoxicating.

“Michael Foulger was willing to sell his shares and that has given us the opportunity, with Delia and Michael’s approval, to become engaged in the club.

"Michael was not going to just sell his shares to any person or group and Delia and Michael are very much in charge.

"I have a seat on the board and hopefully I can help contribute towards Norwich City being successful.

“The facilities at Norwich City are world-class. Yes, things can always be better, but when you have that kind of infrastructure it makes it a lot easier to focus on what is happening on the field and team performance.”

Mark Attanasio has invested in improving the Brewers' ballpark American Family Field.

In a statement, Norwich City joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones said: “We’re really excited about the future. We care passionately about the football club and are confident that this will be right for all involved.

“Mark and his team come to us with amazing credentials. Their vision and way of working is very much aligned in how we work at our football club. They care about their community and supporters and that’s exactly how we work.

“Our club is being run excellently, so we don’t expect any big changes. We look forward to collaborating with Mark and his team as they learn more about our club and we gain insights from their relevant expertise.

“Mark has brought some very impressive improvements and developments to the Milwaukee Brewers. We feel he’ll be a breath of fresh air into our board and football club.”

Mark Attanasio has also joined Norwich City's board of directors. Credit: Norwich City FC

Who is Mark Attanasio?

Attanasio has been the principal owner and chairman of the Milwaukee Brewers for 17 seasons.

Over the course his leadership, the Brewers have been one of the National League's most competitive teams.

Over the past 17 years, the Brewers have invested significant resources into the fan experience at the club's ballpark American Family Field, which is rated as one of the best venues in baseball.

When he took over, he made four pledges to Brewers fans: Always field a competitive team, deliver the best fan experience, be a leader in the community, and be a place where people want to work.

Attanasio is a member of LA2028, the bid committee that successfully secured the 2028 summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

He is an investor in the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

He is married to his wife, Debbie. They have two sons, Dan and Mike, and two grandchildren.

Joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have welcomed Mark Attanasio to the board of directors. Credit: Norwich City FC

