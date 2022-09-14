Detectives investigating the suspected double murder of a mother and daughter have confirmed that the 12-year-old girl died of stab wounds.

Police were called to Great Waldingfield in Suffolk at about 10am on Thursday after concerns were raised about a house on the Heath Estate

Inside they found a 44-year-old woman and her daugher, 12, who were later named locally as Jillu and Louise Nash.

A 46-year-old man inside the house was found injured and was arrested by officers on suspicion of two counts of murder.

A post-mortem examination earlier this week confirmed that Mrs Nash had died from pressure to the neck, and examination of her daughter has shown that she died of a stab wound to the abdomen.

A mum and daughter were found dead in Great Waldingfield in Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The arrested man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance for treatment and is currently in a stable condition, said police.

Detectives continue to treat the deaths as a contained incident, with no wider threat to the community. They believe that all three individuals were known to each other.

Formal identification procedures have not yet taken place in respect of both victims.

A gas leak was reported at the property requiring neighbouring properties to be evacuated, but this was made safe and residents were allowed to return home.

There had been previous - but not recent - contact between the victim and Suffolk Constabulary, so the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

