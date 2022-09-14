Mourners who have queued for hours to see the Queen lying in state have explained why they felt compelled to pay their respects to the only reigning monarch most of them have ever known.

Hours before the start of the official lying-in-state period, the queue had already stretched beyond two miles in length, with the authorities warning that in the next few days it could peak at 10 miles.

Ian and Julie Sherwood from Norfolk travelled down to London on Tuesday, and got up at 4am to make sure they were in the queue before 6am.

Mrs Sherwood, who works at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, said she expected it to be "surreal", as it was when she attended the Queen Mother lying in state in 2002.

"This is our Queen and it's happened so quickly," she said. "It's going to be like nothing else we've experienced."

Julie and Ian Sherwood, in the queue to see the Queen lying in state. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Sherwood said he felt it was his duty to see the Queen lying in state.

"She was our Queen for 70 years and I think to give up a few hours to be in the queue to pay your respects is the very least you could do," he said, adding that he expected the experience to bring "a degree of closure".

Mourners queue near Lambeth Bridge to see the Queen lying in state. Credit: PA

Sharon Sansom from Chelmsford in Essex was one of those who stayed out through the rain overnight but said the bad weather was "a very small price to pay".

"She was such a great queen, and she's been sovereign since I've been alive. Her duty and her faith... Everything that she's done has been wonderful for the country and for the whole 70 years," she added.

Karen O'Rourke said her mother had been in London for the coronation. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Karen O'Rourke from Northamptonshire admitted that the thought of seeing the Queen lying in state made her quite emotional.

"She was an amazing lady and an example and an inspiration to us all. If many people could be as committed and as dutiful as her it would be a much better world," she said.

She said that her mother had travelled to London for the Queen's coronation in 1953, and felt it was fitting that she should visit the Queen ahead of the funeral.

The camaraderie among people in the queue was "fabulous", adding: "It's a wonderful atmosphere, as I would have expected actually, because everyone is here for the same reason so it's lovely."

