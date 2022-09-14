Police investigating the death of a man who was found injured in Essex have made an arrest at the Port of Dover, more than 100 miles away.

A man was found seriously injured in Colchester at about 2am on Monday and, despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public, died at the scene in Distillery Lane.

Detectives said he was from the Kurdish community and had links to several counties, including Suffolk. They are now keen to speak to people from those communities as they continue their investigation.

On Monday evening a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, following work from Essex Police, Port of Dover Police and Kent Police.

The man, of no fixed address, was taken into custody.

Police cordons, seen here on Monday, have now been stood down. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The scene in Colchester has now been stood down, with no more cordons in place, said police.

Det Ch Insp Antony Alcock, from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation so far, with an arrest being made in another county, less than 24 hours after the initial call came in.

“We are continuing to carry out multiple inquiries, including speaking to potential witnesses and reviewing hours of CCTV to piece together what has happened. We believe that the arrested man and the victim were known to each other and that this was an isolated incident.

“We will continue our efforts and I encourage anyone who may have any further information to contact us and assist with our investigation."

He said the man who died was aged in his early 20s and from the Kurdish community.

"We believe he had connections to several Kurdish communities in areas including Suffolk. We would welcome further contact with those communities and are eager to provide support wherever it is required.

“We are working with our partner agencies to make sure we are speaking with anyone who can help us with this investigation and urge anyone who hasn’t spoken to us, to get in contact.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or online, quoting incident 82 of 12 September, or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

