A petrol tanker driver has been charged with causing the death of a 22-year-old woman - described by her family as "the kindest soul" and "caring to the core" - almost a year after from the collision.

Anna Garratt-Quinton was cycling near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on 7 October 2021 when she was hit by a petrol tanker and killed.

The collision happened just before 8am at the junction of the A1307 with Fendon Road.

Ms Garratt-Quinton, of King Alfred Way in Denham, near Bedford, was a physiotherapist who worked at the hospital.

“Our dear Anna, taken from us too soon, a waste of a truly special individual," her family said at the time.

"Her giggles, smile and sarcastic wit would light up a room. She was dedicated and hardworking, would never take a day off, but if she did you could be sure to find her in her pink spotty dressing gown.

“Effortlessly bright, her patients were lucky to have her," her family added.

"She is and always will be the best daughter, partner, auntie, sister, granddaughter, niece and so much more.

"The list could go on because she was truly beloved by all."

Almost a year on from the collision, a 28-year-old man from Hertford, Hertfordshire, has been charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

His next court appearance is scheduled to take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know